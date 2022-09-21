Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.78

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.78 and traded as high as $26.24. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 79,082 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

About Pampa Energía

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

