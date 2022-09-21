Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.78

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.78 and traded as high as $26.24. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 79,082 shares.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
