Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0004

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Parachute has a total market cap of $369,469.38 and approximately $60,922.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Parachute

Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

