Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,451. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

