Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 2.3% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 526.7% in the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 136,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.50. 21,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,833. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.53. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.