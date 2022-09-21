Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.5% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.44. 764,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,478,724. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

