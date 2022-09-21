Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $810,000 Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,018,000 after purchasing an additional 48,630 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $242,000.

BATS:ICF traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $58.22. 215,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

