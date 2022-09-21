Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $13,773,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 543,125 shares of company stock worth $178,307,801. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,381. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

