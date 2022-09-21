Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.77. 7,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,177. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.53. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.