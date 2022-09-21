Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 603 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.55. The stock had a trading volume of 23,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,280. The firm has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.93 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.86 and a 200 day moving average of $231.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.