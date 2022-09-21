Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 616 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,704. The company has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.