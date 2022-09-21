Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Trimmed by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Paychex by 31.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.41. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

