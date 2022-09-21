PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

