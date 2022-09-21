PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.08.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.
In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PBF opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
