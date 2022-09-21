PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.