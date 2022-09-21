PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 799,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.