PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41.

