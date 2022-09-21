PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,157.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

