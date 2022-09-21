PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 91,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.