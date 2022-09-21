PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,743,000 after purchasing an additional 97,393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 634.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 163,642 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 156,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,889,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.79.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.