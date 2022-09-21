PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

