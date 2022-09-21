Peercoin Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Peercoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market cap of $14.79 million and $12,077.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00126655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.32 or 0.00874479 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,769,558 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peercoin is peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.