Penguin Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $280,854.02 (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Penguin Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Penguin Finance has a market capitalization of $280,854.02 and approximately $10,613.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Penguin Finance has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00123088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00483075 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00885124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Penguin Finance

Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Penguin Finance Coin Trading

