Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,316 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 688,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 72,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 220,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 3.1 %

PFGC stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 46,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,330. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.