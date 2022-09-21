PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 157.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.25. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.34% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,756,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

