PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 77,035 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total transaction of $390,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total transaction of $390,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,907 shares of company stock worth $3,554,827 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.75.

Shares of FDS traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,976. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.84 and its 200 day moving average is $409.99. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

