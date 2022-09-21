PFG Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.70. 57,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

