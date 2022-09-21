PFG Advisors Has $9.50 Million Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the quarter. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF makes up 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALTL. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

ALTL traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,466. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $46.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43.

