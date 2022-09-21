PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PFG Advisors raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,280. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.93 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

