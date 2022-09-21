PFG Advisors Sells 230 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

