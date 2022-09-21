PFG Advisors Sells 38 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $272.85. 34,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,681. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.25. The stock has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

