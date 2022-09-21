Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $11.25

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $11.75. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 2,199 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

