Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.56 million.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,684. The firm has a market cap of $568.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $22.96.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after buying an additional 203,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 43,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.