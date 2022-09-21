Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.0 %

PM stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 72,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,151. The firm has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.36.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.