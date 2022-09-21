Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 511.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.13. 43,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,095. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.28. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

