Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 669,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,472 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 2.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $54,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.27. 2,816,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,247. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

