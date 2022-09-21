PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.78 and last traded at $94.88. 98,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 132,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.99.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDUR. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 444.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,249,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,984,000 after buying an additional 1,020,138 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 75.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,164,000 after buying an additional 533,064 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at about $41,939,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at about $33,874,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at about $21,178,000.

