Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,722. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average is $97.10. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $111.82.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.