Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of -0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.