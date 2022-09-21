PIVX (PIVX) Trading Up 82% Over Last 7 Days

PIVX (PIVX) traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $33.87 million and $5.37 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 82% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 70,147,754 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

