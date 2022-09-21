PlatON Market Capitalization Tops $20.49 Million (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlatON has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. PlatON has a total market cap of $20.49 million and $808,693.00 worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,013.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010708 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00065330 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,921,115,905 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

Buying and Selling PlatON

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

