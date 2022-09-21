PlayDapp Market Capitalization Achieves $155.07 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $155.07 million and $11.50 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00125875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00863651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was April 13th, 2020. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 488,229,678 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is www.playchip.global. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

