Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

PLBC stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $169.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $227,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,904 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $533,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.