Polkadex (PDEX) Achieves Market Cap of $10.29 Million

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Polkadex has a market cap of $10.29 million and approximately $159,125.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00007288 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

About Polkadex

Polkadex was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadex is www.polkadex.trade.

Polkadex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadex is a trading platform catered towards both the users of decentralized and centralized exchange markets. It provides two products initially, Polkadex Orderbook and Polkapool AMM. Polkadex Network allows traders to get the best of both worlds by providing a no KYC, feeless swaps and liquidity on AMM pool supported by perpetual liquidity mining program.”

