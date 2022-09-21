PolkaFoundry Market Cap Hits $5.38 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $207,373.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00126907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00862805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain.It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays.The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.