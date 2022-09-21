Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.95

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 405034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Pontem Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pontem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pontem by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pontem by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 491,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 337,236 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pontem by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pontem

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

