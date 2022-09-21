Port Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $199,642.00 (PORT)

Port Finance (PORT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Port Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Port Finance has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Port Finance has a total market capitalization of $92,569.09 and approximately $199,642.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00123088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00483075 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00885124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Port Finance

Port Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins. Port Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Port Finance is a non-custodial money market protocol on Solana. Its goals are to bring a whole suite of interest rate products, including: variable rate lending, fixed-rate lending and interest rate swap to the Solana blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Port Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

