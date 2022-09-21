Prairiewood Capital LLC Acquires 5,047 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

