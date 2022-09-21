Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $13.40 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 10.6% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FNDX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,792. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $60.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.