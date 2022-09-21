Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 2.8% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,374,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,660,000 after purchasing an additional 90,788 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 308,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 55,803 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. 2,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.58. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

