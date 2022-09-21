Prairiewood Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cigna by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 113.4% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Cigna Price Performance

NYSE CI traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $292.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,663. The stock has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

