Prairiewood Capital LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,603,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Encore Wire by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Encore Wire by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of WIRE traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $119.54. The stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $85.20 and a twelve month high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $5.57. The firm had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 23.24%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

